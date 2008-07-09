Profits in U.S. probably fell again, led by Citigroup

Profits at U.S. companies probably shrank for the fourth consecutive quarter, the longest losing streak since 2002, as Citigroup Inc. and Merrill Lynch & Co. suffered more losses from the collapse of the mortgage market.

Earnings of Standard & Poor's 500 Index companies may have dropped 11 percent in the second quarter from a year earlier, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. Profit fell 16 percent in the first quarter, 23 percent in the fourth quarter of 2007 and 2.5 percent in the third.Financial industry profits probably plunged 60 percent, according to Bloomberg data. Banks and brokerage firms worldwide have posted more than $400 billion in write-downs and credit losses tied to the housing slump since the start of 2007.``It continues to be financial stocks and write-offs in the credit market,'' said Tim Ghriskey, who oversees $2 billion as chief investment officer of Solaris Asset Management LLC in Bedford Hills, New York. ``That's the issue out there, really, in terms of earnings.''The last consecutive profit declines spanned five quarters and ended in March 2002, as the U.S. was emerging from an eight- month recession. A drop in second-quarter earnings would be the first for that period in seven years.The S&P 500 fell 3.2 percent in the latest period, extending its losing streak to three quarters, the longest since the nine months ended September 2002. The index dropped 8.6 percent in June, the most since September 2002. It declined 13 percent in the first half, led by MBIA Inc.'s 76 percent slide.Excluding the financial industry, U.S. earnings may have increased 7.1 percent, according to Bloomberg data.``If you exclude the financials, you're actually seeing an economy that, while not robust, continues to grow,'' Ghriskey said in a July 1 telephone interview.Energy company profits probably increased 25 percent, the most of any industry, Bloomberg data show. The group, including Exxon Mobil Corp. and Schlumberger Ltd., made up almost half the income growth reported by S&P 500 companies in the first three months of 2008 as crude oil prices surged past $100 a barrel. Oil topped $145 July 3.Estimates for second-quarter profits at Citigroup and Merrill Lynch were cut by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc., Sanford C. Bernstein & Co. and Oppenheimer & Co. in the last two weeks on expectations of additional write-downs from the U.S. sub-prime mortgage market collapse.``The turnaround in business trends that we had been expecting in the second half of 2008 may not occur as quickly as we should have thought,'' Goldman analyst William Tanona said in a report June 25.Citigroup, the biggest U.S. bank, may post a second-quarter loss of 20 cents a share excluding some costs, the average estimate of 14 analysts surveyed by Bloomberg. The company recorded profit of $1.24 on the same basis a year earlier.Merrill Lynch, the third-biggest U.S. securities firm, may have a loss of $1.30 excluding some costs, the average of 18 analyst estimates. That compares with a $2.24 profit in the year-ago period.Profit at companies that depend on consumers' discretionary spending may have tumbled 24 percent, led by the automobile industry and retailers, according to the Bloomberg data. Tax- rebate checks aimed at stimulating spending may have come too late in the quarter to have their full impact, Ghriskey said.``The average consumer is tapped out and burned out,'' billionaire investor Wilbur Ross said in a Bloomberg Television interview July 1. ``By the time November comes, there's only going to be two issues: jobs and houses.''U.S. employers cut 62,000 jobs in June, the sixth straight monthly decline, the Labor Department said July 3. Unemployment held at 5.5 percent after rising the most in two decades in May.June sales plunged 18 percent at General Motors Corp., 21 percent at Toyota Motor Corp. and 28 percent at Ford Motor Co., the three biggest auto retailers in the U.S., as consumers facing $4-a-gallon gasoline bypassed fuel-thirsty trucks in favor of small cars.(Source: Bloomberg)