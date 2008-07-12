Transport minister to resign: govt. spokesman

TEHRAN -- Roads and Transportation Minister Mohammad Rahmati will soon submit his resignation, government spokesman Gholam-Hossein Elham said here on Saturday.

After the resignation becomes official, one of the deputy transportation ministers will be appointed to serve as the acting transport minister, Elham added.Rahmati was the only minister from the Mohammad Khatami administration who retained his post in the new cabinet.Rahmati is the ninth minister to leave the ninth administration.It is being reported that he resigned because he wants to retire from public service.