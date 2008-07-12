Health tip:

Help prevent headaches

Headaches have a variety of causes and triggers, but stress is a common factor in many types of headache.The U.S. National Library of Medicine offers these suggestions to lessen stress and reduce your chances of a headache:Get plenty of sleep every night.Maintain a healthy diet, including staying away from junk food.Don't smoke.Get plenty of regular exercise.Stretch your neck, shoulders and upper body frequently. This is particularly important if you work all day at a desk or computer.Maintain good posture.Practice meditation, yoga or deep breathing techniques.(Source: HealthDay News)