Health tip:
July 13, 2008 - 0:0
Help prevent headachesHeadaches have a variety of causes and triggers, but stress is a common factor in many types of headache.
The U.S. National Library of Medicine offers these suggestions to lessen stress and reduce your chances of a headache:
Get plenty of sleep every night.
Maintain a healthy diet, including staying away from junk food.
Don't smoke.
Get plenty of regular exercise.
Stretch your neck, shoulders and upper body frequently. This is particularly important if you work all day at a desk or computer.
Maintain good posture.
Practice meditation, yoga or deep breathing techniques.
(Source: HealthDay News)