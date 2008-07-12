Swimmer Bidarian on brink of Olympics dream

TEHRAN -- Mohammad Bidarian of Iran improved Iran’s 50 meters freestyle record on Saturday in the Olympic qualifications which is undergoing in Dubrovnik, Croatia.

Bidarian swam 50 meters freestyle with a time of 23:67 seconds and improved Iran’s record by 0:28 seconds. Hamid-Reza Mobarrez had already clocked a time of 23:95 in the event.Bidarian needs 0:54 seconds to qualify for the Olympic.Alirezaei has advanced to the event in the 100 meters breaststroke on Thursday as the first Iranian swimmer who has qualified for the Olympics