BEIRUT, Lebanon (AP) -- Syria's foreign minister has arrived in Lebanon on the first such visit by a senior Syrian official in more than three years.

Foreign Minister Walid al-Moallem plans to meet later Monday with Lebanese President Michel Suleiman. He's also expected to hand Suleiman an invitation from Syrian President Bashar Assad to visit Damascus.Relations between the two neighbors have been strained since the 2005 withdrawal of Syrian troops from Lebanon.Al-Moallem's visit comes amid calls for Syria to establish diplomatic relations and demarcate its border with Lebanon.