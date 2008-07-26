India’s State Bank Q1 beats f’cast, ICICI drops

MUMBAI (Reuters) - State Bank of India beat forecasts with a 15 percent rise in quarterly profit as fee income more than doubled, but its private sector rival ICICI Bank posted an unexpected fall in profits after its bond and equity portfolios lost value.

Both banks saw a rise in bad debts as higher interest rates hurt retail loans such as personal loans, credit card dues and automobile loans.India’s central bank hiked interest rates to a six-year high last month in an effort to control inflation approaching 12 percent.State Bank, India’s largest bank, said net profit in the June quarter ended June rose to 16.41 billion rupees ($388 million) from 14.26 billion rupees a year ago, as its income from selling insurance products and mutual funds surged to 24 billion rupees.A Reuters poll of analysts had forecast a 2.9 percent rise to 14.67 billion rupees in its fiscal first quarter.State Bank, which has more than 10,000 branches across India and overseas, also gained from its access to low cost funds that cost about 3.5 percent in annual interest payments.“The bank has significantly decelerated the growth in interest expenses the quarter,” State Bank said in a statement. Interest expenses grew 30.4 percent to 89.8 billion rupees in the quarter compared to a 44 percent rise in 2007/08 it said.------ICICI BankClosest rival ICICI Bank said its June quarter net dropped to 7.28 billion rupees from 7.75 billion rupees as it set aside 5.94 billion rupees for falling value of bonds and shares it owns.Analysts polled by Reuters had expected a 8.1 percent rise in net profit to 8.38 billion rupees.Ten-year bond yields rose by 75 basis points in the quarter, due to rising rates, eroding the value of bank's bonds. The benchmark share index .BSESN slid 14 percent in the quarter.State Bank said it had made a mark-to-market provision of 16.6 billion rupees in the quarter due to falling bond values.State Bank’s net-non performing assets rose 14 percent to 63 billion rupees and ICICI’s surged 51 percent to 40.3 billion rupees.State Bank’s shares fell 31 percent in the quarter, sharper than a 23 percent drop in the sector index. Shares in ICICI Bank fell 18 percent.