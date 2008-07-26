-14 [eco] [ed]

Economic slowdown: Sluggish growth nudges economy towards recession

@T= The British economy grew at its slowest pace in three years over the second quarter of this year prompting predictions that the country is about to head into recession.The Office for National Statistics said that economic growth eased to 0.2% in the three months to June, from 0.3% in the previous quarter. This is the lowest figure since the beginning of 2005.Annual growth tumbled to 1.6% from 2.3% in the first quarter, the economy's weakest outlook since the early 1990s.Paul Dales, chief UK economist at consultants Capital Economics, said: “An outright recession is now our central scenario. With industrial production having fallen in both Q1 and Q2, industry is already in recession. Looking ahead, the more up-to-date surveys suggest that in Q3 so far, overall economic growth has ground to a complete halt.”The slowdown in economic growth was mainly driven by the slump in housebuilding in the UK. The Construction Products Association said last month that the number of houses being built had slipped to its lowest level since 1945 and the National House Building Council said that the number had sunk by nearly 60% in 12 months.This data will add to the Bank of England’s headache over what to do about interest rates. They are currently caught between the twin risks of battling inflation and preventing the economy from falling into recession.The Bank kept rates on hold at 5% for the third consecutive month at their last meeting this month.Many analysts believe that the Bank could cut interest rates this year, but Dales believes this will be too late to prevent a recession. Today’s figures show that the economy has “weakened dramatically even before the full impact of the credit squeeze and the housing downturn has been felt”, he added.(Source: Guardian.co.uk)