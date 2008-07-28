OSLO (Reuters) - Angola’s state-owned oil company Sonangol has given the go-ahead for the development of a series of deepwater oil discoveries in Block 31 off Angola. StatoilHydro has a 13.33 percent stake in the licence, where BP is operator.

The first project will involve the Plutao, Saturno, Marte and Venus (PSVM) fields in the northeastern sector of Block 31, some 400 km from Luanda and in water depths of 2,000 metres.Construction work is expected to start during 2008 with first oil due in 2011, building to a plateau of about 150,000 barrels per day by 2012.