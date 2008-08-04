Qalibaf urges greater cooperation between Tehran and Tokyo municipalities

TEHRAN – Tehran Mayor Mohammad-Baqer Qalibaf called on Monday for greater cooperation between the two metropolises of Tehran and Tokyo.

“I think there is a good ground for sisterhood agreement between Tehran and Tokyo and the relations between the two cities should expand more than before,” Qalibaf told Japan’s ambassador to Iran Akio Shirota.Qalibaf said currently there is a good cooperation between the Tehran and Tokyo municipalities especially in reducing the effects of possible earthquakes and developing urban environment.The Tehran mayor went on to say that the municipalities can hold art exhibitions in the two capitals.“We are ready to hold an exhibition of Iranian art and culture in the city of Tokyo and if the Tokyo municipality does a similar work in Tehran we welcome it,” Qalibaf proposed.The mayor also suggested that the Tehran municipality is ready to arrange tours between the two capitals so that Tehrani citizens can visit Tokyo and vice versa.In the meeting with the Japanese ambassador Qalibaf invited the Tokyo mayor to attend the Asian mayors meeting in November in Tehran.Concurrent with the holding of the mayors meeting the Asian municipalities will hold their cultural exhibition in Tehran.The mayor also expressed hope that the Tehran municipality’s department for international affairs and the Japanese embassy succeed to draw up a draft agreement for cooperation between the Tehran and Tokyo municipalities.For his part, Akio Shirota said his country is ready to expand cooperation with the Tehran municipality and share its experiences with Iran in city management.Shirota said Japanese companies are willing to invest in Iranian city projects.The ambassador said the Iranians are fond of nature and suggested the construction of Japanese garden in Tehran and Iranian garden in Tokyo.Shirota said Tokyo and Tehran can cooperate in other areas including the development of an efficient use of energy in Tehran as he said Japan has developed an advanced technology in saving energy.The Japanese envoy also invited Qalibaf to visit Tokyo