ISLAMABAD (AFP) -- Lawmakers in Pakistan's ruling coalition on Sunday urged President Pervez Musharraf to resign, saying he would not be able to fight the charges being lodged against him in an impeachment motion.

They made the demand as a government committee met to finalize a charge sheet against Musharraf before the lower house starts impeachment proceedings on today, party officials said.Coalition leaders Asif Ali Zardari -- the widower of slain former premier Benazir Bhutto -- and former premier Nawaz Sharif announced Thursday that they would seek Musharraf's ouster for allegedly mismanaging the country.Under Pakistan's constitution, impeachment requires a two-thirds majority in a joint sitting of upper and lower houses of parliament.""A comprehensive charge sheet is being prepared,"" Law Minister Farooq Naek told reporters. The charges include ""gross misconduct and violation of the constitution.""""The charge sheet will be solid and Musharraf will not be able to fight it,"" said the minister, a member of the committee drafting the charges. ""It is better for him to resign before impeachment.""Naek did not provide further details, but Zardari on Thursday said ""Musharraf worked to undermine the transition to democracy,"" and his policies ""weakened the federation and eroded trust in national institutions.""Ishaq Dar, senior leader of Sharif's party, also said Musharraf should resign and avert impeachment.""Musharraf still has time. It will be in his own interest if he resigns,"" Dar said. ""We have far beyond the two-thirds majority, he should realize this.""Asked if the coalition would allow a safe exit for the president, he said only the coalition leadership could decide.Musharraf's close ally, Mushahid Hussain, said the president can face the charges or resign and go home.But, he said, ""the president has been an army commando"" and he will ""dig in and fight.""Musharraf, who seized power in a 1999 military coup, had ruled nuclear-armed Pakistan relatively untroubled for several years with the backing of the United States, which has counted him as a key ally since the September 11 attacks.But his popularity slumped after he ousted the country's chief justice and imposed a state of emergency in November 2007 to prevent any challenges to his re-election as president.Musharraf later stepped down as army chief, and the parties of Bhutto and Sharif subsequently trounced his allies in elections in February.Washington on Thursday steered clear of the impeachment proceedings, saying it was an ""internal"" matter for Pakistan.