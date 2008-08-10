TEHRAN -- The First International Congress on implementation of WFME global standards in curricula of undergraduate medical education will be held in Kish Island, southern Iran, from November 7-9, 2008.

The congress is organized by the Iranian Ministry of Health and Medical Education in cooperation with the World Federation for Medical Education (WFME).The congress will feature articles in the subjects such as assessment methods in undergraduate medical education, organization of the content of the curriculum, and linkage of undergraduate and postgraduate curricula.Integrated curriculum models for undergraduate medical education, curriculum management and evaluations, as well as teaching and learning methods in undergraduate medical education are among the issues to be discussed at the three-day event.Several workshops on curriculum integration: practical pearls and tips, program evaluation, accreditation in undergraduate medical education, distance learning and assessment of students in undergraduate medical education will also be held on the sidelines of the congress.Representatives of 48 countries from the 5 continents will be attending the conference.Interested experts worldwide can submit their posters and abstracts to the secretariat of the congress before September 30, 2008.Awards will be granted to the best 5 oral presentations and the best 5 poster presentations.The World Federation for Medical Education (WFME) is the global organization concerned with medical education and training of medical doctors as well as undergraduate students