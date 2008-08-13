Mazandaran prov., Tajikistan ink trade MOU

DUSHANBE – Officials of the chambers of commerce and industry (CCI) of northern Mazandaran province and Tajikistan signed an MOU to boost trade cooperation here on Tuesday.

The Head of Tajikistan CCI Sharif Saidov and the deputy chairman of Mazandaran Province CCI Nasser Omran Mohammadi emphasized on the necessity for the expansion of bilateral relations.A three-day exhibition of the products of 40 large manufacturing and service-provision companies of Mazandaran was also held in the Tajik capital city of Dushanbe, IRINN reported.According to Tajikistan’s Ministry of Economic Development and Trade, Tehran-Dushanbe trade value stood at $170 million in the first half of 2008