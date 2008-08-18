Two small planes crash in central England; 5 dead

LONDON (AP) -- Two small planes collided in midair and crashed in central England on Sunday, killing five people, emergency workers said.

The planes slammed into each other near Coventry, about 90 miles northwest of London, the regional ambulance service said.One of the planes was carrying one person and it crashed into a field, while the other plane, which had four people onboard, came down in a nearby wooded area, the ambulance service said in a statement.Police and firefighters also were at the scene. No further details were immediately available.