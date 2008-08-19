Iran, Armenia call for stronger ties

TEHRAN -- Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Alireza Sheikh Attar on Tuesday held talks with a visiting Armenian delegation on ways to further improve bilateral relations.

Armenian Minister of Energy and Natural Resources Armen Movsisian, who was accompanied by Deputy Foreign Minister Gegham Gharibjanyan, told Sheikh Attar that Yerevan is determined to boost cooperation with the Islamic Republic.He said Iran enjoys a high status in the region.Sheikh Attar, for his part, expressed Iran’s interest in further expansion of friendly relations with neighboring nations.