CHTHO chief rejects resignation

TEHRAN -- The Cultural Heritage, Tourism and Handicrafts Organization (CHTHO) director Esfandiar Rahim Mashaii has rejected news of his resignation.

“I have not resigned,” he told the Fars News Agency published on Tuesday.“I have no delivered my resignation to the president,” Mashaii said.Debates on Mashaii’s resignation are hot these days after his controversial remarks that “Iran is friend with the Israeli people”, a statement in stark contrast to Iran’s stance on the Zionist regime.His remarks have sparked a wave of criticism. 200 representatives last week, releasing a statement, condemned the remarks