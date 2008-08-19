Islamic finance institute to be set up in Qeshm

BANDAR ABBAS – The Qeshm Free Zone (QFZ) Organization’s vice president for commercial affairs here on Tuesday announced that Kuwait’s private sector plans to launch an Islamic finance institute in Qeshm Island, southern Iran.

Ali Dehqan Nasiri said that the institute could play a significant role in the promotion of Islamic banking.“Six free trade zones have been so far created in the country,” he said adding, “by establishing such Islamic institutes more foreign investments would be attracted to the zone.”“A plot of land for the Islamic institute in Qeshm has been allocated. Meanwhile, we are in talks with some foreign countries to establish a joint bank in Qeshm,” he concluded