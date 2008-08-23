Spain aviation chief wants glitch investigated

MADRID (AP) -- Spain's top aviation official said Friday that a glitch in an air temperature gauge that forced a Madrid jetliner to abandon its first takeoff attempt an hour before it crashed should be closely examined to see if it contributed to the accident.

In an interview with The Associated Press, Civil Aviation chief Manuel Bautista said a combination of failures — either technical, human or both — likely caused Wednesday's crash, which killed 153 people, many of them children and families on vacation. Nineteen people survived.Aviation experts have described the air gauge problem as a relatively minor thing unlikely to have caused the crash. But Bautista would not rule out a link, saying it depends on what else was happening to the plane.The glitch occurred while the jet was taxiing on its first takeoff attempt, causing the pilot to turn the plane around. After technicians were brought in to take a look, the gauge was essentially turned off, which is an accepted procedure, and the plane was cleared for takeoff, according to Spanair. It crashed on the second attempt at takeoff.""A problem with a temperature sensor may not matter at all, or it can be very important, depending on what other circumstances accompany it,"" Bautista said. ""We will have to see what other issues were present.""""Clearly, the breakdown was important enough for the pilot to halt the maneuver and have it reviewed,"" he told the AP.Newspapers say some eyewitnesses reported seeing fire in one of the plane's two engines shortly before it crashed, but Bautista said that — even if true — a single engine's failure alone would not have been enough to bring down a modern aircraft, which is designed to fly on one engine if necessary.""A set of causes probably came together to cause the accident,"" Bautista said.Many relatives of victims are being put up at a hotel while they wait to collect the remains of their loved ones. Javier Nunez, a Spaniard in his 40s who lost three children in the crash, complained that their bodies have been moved from a makeshift morgue to a cemetery far across town.""What am I doing stuck here in this huge hotel when my children have been moved 30 kilometers (19 miles) away? I want to be with them,"" he said.Maria Abongozar, the head of a Red Cross psychological team working with the victims' families, said they are anxious to get back home.""They really want to go home so they can get on with their lives,"" she told reporters. ""That is the way they will best deal with this situation.""An official funeral presided over by Madrid's archbishop has scheduled for Sept. 1.Firefighter Francisco Martinez told of Amalia Filloy, a mother severely injured in the crash, who insisted that rescuers pull her 11-year-old daughter Maria out first.The woman died, along with an older daughter, but Maria and her father survived.Martinez rescued one of two little boys who survived the crash and took him to his truck to explain what was happening.""He asked if what was happening was for real,"" Martinez told reporters. ""He thought it was a movie, and asked where his father was and when the movie would end.""The investigation into the crash could take months.