Persepolis frustrated by spirited Zob Ahan

TEHRAN, Aug. 25 (MNA)-- Zob Ahan prodigy Khalatbari frustrated Iranian most popular team Persepolis here on Sunday at the Azadi Stadium. Persepolis were held to a 2-2 draw in the 4th week of Iran Pro League (IPL) against Zob Ahan of Isfahan in front of about 40,000 spectators. Khalatbari gave the lead visitors 12 minutes into the game after an incomplete punch by Persepolis inexperienced keeper Alireza Haghighi. Perspolis came from behind to win the first half two times. Ebrahim Tore equalized the mach in the 29th minute. Ivan Petrovic crossed from the left and Persepolis striker scored from the close range. Capitan Karim Bagheri’s header doubled the score in the 37th minute. Persepolis were not dominant team in the second half and came under pressure. Khalatbari eventually leveled the match 14 minutes from the time, sending an accurate header into the net. Persepolis board and players weren’t content with referee Saeid Bakhshizadeh’s judgment in this match