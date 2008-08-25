Persepolis coach set to resign

TEHRAN, Aug. 25 (MNA)-- Persepolis coach Afshin Ghotbi said irritably that he is tired of unprofessional circumstances and so many lies in Iran’s football. Speaking at the news conference after a 2-2 draw against Zob Ahan, he said, “We were the better team in the first half and if we could have scored the opportunities we had, Zob Ahan would not have been able to fight back easily.” “The referee’s decisions went against us. Zob Ahan defender brought Maziar Zare down in the box but Mr. Bakhshizadeh didn’t show the spot. Last week also the referee judged in favor of Malavan. It looks like they are not interested in Persepolis’ success and want to hold us down.” Ghotbi stated. “I am crazy to be working in Iran’s football. In my opinion, everybody who works in this football is crazy. I cannot fully concentrate on my job and am going to resign. I’ll repay what I’ve received and will go back to where I came from.