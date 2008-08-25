Deco free kick gives Chelsea win

LONDON (Reuters) -- Chelsea maintained their 100 percent start to the season when a stunning free kick from new signing Deco was enough to give them a 1-0 Premier League win at Wigan Athletic on Sunday. Deco, who also scored on his league debut in last week's 4-0 win over Portsmouth, struck with a beautifully executed free kick in the fourth minute after Wigan's Lee Cattermole handled the ball just outside the penalty area. The win took Chelsea back to the top of the table with six points, the same as Liverpool who have also won their opening two games although Chelsea have a better goal difference. Wigan, who spoiled Chelsea's hopes of winning the title last season with a late equalizer to force a 1-1 draw at Stamford Bridge in April, continually pressed for an equalizer but were thwarted time and again by Chelsea keeper Petr Cech.