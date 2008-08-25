Ferguson wanted for GB 2012 role

LONDON (BBC)-- Sir Alex Ferguson is the best candidate to coach a Great Britain football team at the 2012 Olympics, Sports Minister Gerry Sutcliffe has said. Manchester United boss Ferguson has previously said he is unwilling to make a long-term commitment to the Games. But British Prime Minister Gordon Brown has told the BBC he has spoken to fellow Scot Ferguson about the role. And Sutcliffe said: ""Sir Alex's record shows that he would be the ideal choice for manager."" The absence of a British football team at the 2008 Beijing Games marked 48 years since a GB side had competed at an Olympics, partly because of fears it could jeopardize individual national sides. In July, it emerged London 2012 Organizing Committee chairman Lord Coe had spoken to Ferguson about the possibility of coaching a GB side. Ferguson said: ""I will be 70 in 2012. I've not made any commitment to anything like that. ""I would not, in any way, shape or form, try and commit myself to something that is four years ahead."" But Ferguson, who plans to leave his Old Trafford post in the next three years, is still considered the ideal candidate. Sutcliffe said: ""As host nation we get the right to entry in all competitions, so obviously we should be allowed to have a team in 2012. ""What we need to do is make sure that we can reach an agreement to have a British team there and if we have Sir Alex Ferguson as a manager, then that would be fantastic. ""As a Manchester United supporter obviously he'd be my number one choice. I would say that but I'm sure that he'd do a great job."" The prime minister has revealed he has talked to Sepp Blatter, the president of football's governing body FIFA, about the prospect of a British team playing in 2012.