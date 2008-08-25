Arak refinery’s development plan kicks off

ARAK — The implementation operation of Shazand Oil Refinery’s capacity boosting project kicked off on Sunday.

Iranian President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad, Iranian Petroleum Minister Gholam Hussein Nozari and Managing Director of National Iranian Oil Refining and Distribution Company (NIORDC) Mohammad Reza Nematzadeh attended the ceremony, PIN reported.Shazand Oil Refinery’s capacity boosting project aims at increasing the refinery’s gasoline production capacity up by 40-50 percent.The EPC contract of Arak’s Shazand Refinery development plan was signed in August 2006 and is supposed to come on-stream in July, 2010.Domestic contractors hold 70 percent and the Chinese contractor holds 30 percent of the $2.41 billion project which has made a 28.5 percent progress so far.