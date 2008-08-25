Iran allots 10 export incentives for this year

TEHRAN – The Trade Promotion Organization of Iran (TPOI) has allocated 10 export incentives to the exporters for attending international fairs, maritime transportation, establishing trade centers, purchasing containers, and creating export clusters in this (Iranian calendar March 08-March 09) year.

According to IRINN, the deputy minister of commerce announced that the export incentives are up to five percent on the condition that the technical and engineering services’ exporting companies are private.Mehdi Ghazanfari, who is also the head of Trade Promotion Organization of Iran, added that TPOI will offer 10-15 percent facility for the establishment of trade centers in foreign countries, noting that the organization will also pay 80-100 percent facilities for attending in international fairs in Iraq and 30-50 percent for fairs in other countries.The official noted that the organization will allocate transportation facilities in the Caspian Sea, the Persian Gulf, and the Gulf of Oman