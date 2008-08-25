French FM in Lebanon

BEIRUT, Lebanon (AP)-- France's foreign minister has arrived in Lebanon for talks before traveling to Syria in his first visit since the two neighbors announced they would establish diplomatic relations.

Bernard Kouchner held meetings with Lebanese leaders Monday before continuing to Syria, where he will meet with President Bashar Assad ahead of a visit to Syria by the French president planned for early next month.Lebanon and Syria announced earlier this month they would establish diplomatic relations and negotiate the demarcation of their border — both long-standing Lebanese demands.The two countries have not had official diplomatic ties since they became independent from France in the 1940s.(Source: fht.com)