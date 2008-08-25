Algerian security forces kill 10 rebels

ALGIERS (Reuters) -- Algerian security forces killed 10 rebels in a security operation southwest of the capital on Sunday, state news agency APS cited the Interior Ministry as saying.

The ministry said in a short statement carried by APS that troops also seized five Kalashnikov automatic rifles, a grenade launcher and four FSA semi-automatic guns in the operation in Ain Defla province, 110 km (70 miles) from Algiers.The security operation followed two car bombings in Bouira town southeast of Algiers on Wednesday that killed 12 people and wounded 42. A bombing on Tuesday killed 48 people and guerrilla ambushes on Sunday killed 11 in areas east of Algiers.Al Qaeda's Maghreb wing claimed responsibility for Wednesday's attacks, Al Jazeera television network reported.An Islamist revolt began in Algeria in 1992 after the then military-backed authorities, fearing a revolution, scrapped a parliamentary election an Islamist party was set to win. More than 150,000 people were killed in ensuing violence.The violence has subsided in recent years but a hard core of rebels adopted the Al Qaeda name early last year and began copying the movement's tactic of high-profile bomb attacks targeting government buildings and Western interests.