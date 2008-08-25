Democrats meet to nominate Obama

Thousands of U.S. Democrats are gathering in Denver, Colorado, to nominate Barack Obama as the party's candidate for November's presidential election.

Obama's wife, Michelle, will deliver the keynote speech, while her husband will join the event on Wednesday.Party officials have downplayed the potential for discord after Obama chose Joseph Biden as his running mate.Some of Hillary Clinton's supporters are said to be angry that she was never seriously considered for the role.Obama will formally accept the party's nomination when he addresses a crowd of 80,000 at a sports stadium on Thursday night, fresh from touring electoral battlegrounds.Obama's spokesman said the presidential hopeful had been in touch with both Mrs Clinton and her husband, ex-President Bill Clinton, and that everyone was on board for party unity.However, BBC North America editor Justin Webb reports, there is a potential flash-point on Wednesday night.A roll-call of delegates will be taken and Clinton's supporters will get the chance to make a symbolic effort to have her nominated.It appears that she has asked them to switch their formal allegiance to Obama but some Clinton supporters may not play ball, Justin Webb notes.They will be aware of the revelation over the weekend that Clinton was never legally vetted as a vice-presidential candidate, meaning she was never seriously considered for the post.A Wall Street Journal/NBC poll published last Wednesday suggested that only 52% of people who voted for Hillary Clinton during the primaries had so far decided to vote for Obama in November.Around a fifth said they would vote for the Republicans' John McCain while 27% had not yet decided how they would vote, according to the survey.More than 4,000 Democratic delegates and tens of thousands of officials, activists, protesters and journalists have descended on Denver for the four-day convention.While the convention opened officially on Monday, a multi-faith party prayer meeting took place in a theater inside the Colorado Convention Center on Sunday.(Source: BBC)