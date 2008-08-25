Precision Drilling to buy Grey Wolf: source

PHILADELPHIA (Reuters) -- Canada's Precision Drilling Trust (PD_u.TO) has reached an agreement to buy U.S. drilling company Grey Wolf Inc (GW.A) for about $2 billion in cash and stock, a source close to the deal said on Sunday.

The deal comes after Grey Wolf shareholders in July voted against a proposed purchase of well-servicing company Basic Energy Services Inc (BAS.N).Grey Wolf had agreed in April to buy Basic, but received an unsolicited takeover offer in June from Precision Drilling, the biggest Canadian oil and gas driller.After shareholders of contract-driller Grey Wolf had voted against the Basic deal, Precision Drilling said it hoped to proceed quickly with merger talks with Grey Wolf.Precision Drilling, which runs about a quarter of Canada's onshore drilling rigs, initially offered about $9 a share for Grey Wolf and later raised that offer to $10 per share.Under the agreement, Precision will pay $5 in cash and 0.188 shares of Precision stock for each outstanding Grey Wolf share, said the source, who declined to be identified by name.The latest offer, reported earlier by the Wall Street Journal, values Grey Wolf only at $9.02 per share, though Grey Wolf shareholders will own more of the combined company than initially expected.Shares of Grey Wolf closed at $8.59, up 11 cents, on the American Stock Exchange on Friday.The companies could not be immediately reached for comment on Sunday.Precision has been building up its U.S. operations, but progress has been slow and buying a rival will accelerate its expansion.Grey Wolf had paid a $5 million termination fee to Basic because their deal fell apart. Under the terms of their previous agreement, Grey Wolf owes Basic another $25 million if it gets acquired by a third party within a year.