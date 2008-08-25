Acute stress in pregnancy can pass on schizophrenia: study

PARIS (AFP) -- Pregnant women subjected to traumatizing stress are more likely to give birth to children who develop schizophrenia.

""The kind of stress in question are those that would be experienced in a natural disaster such as an earthquake or hurricane, a terrorist attack, or a sudden bereavement,"" explained lead author Dolores Malaspina, a researcher at New York University's School of Medicine.Schizophrenia is a complex brain disorder, characterized by delusions and hallucinations, that usually strikes in late adolescence or early adulthood -- and with often devastating results.Females who had been in their second month of fetal life during the conflict were 4.3 times more likely to develop the debilitating mental disease than women born at other times.Males at the same stage of pre-natal life were only 1.2 times more likely to experience schizophrenia.The researchers verified that other potential influences such as low birth weight or calorie intake had not played a role.Earlier research has also shown that schizophrenia can follow intrauterine stress.One study looked at the impact of bereavement, comparing the offspring of mothers in Finland whose husbands died during their pregnancy with similarly bereaved women whose partners died after delivery.The incidence of schizophrenia was considerably higher in the first group, especially when the husband's death occurred early in gestation.Schizophrenics often hear voices, and may believe that other people are reading their minds or controlling their thoughts.These frightening experiences can cause social withdrawal and extreme agitation.There is no known cure for the chronic disorder, which affects approximately one in 200 people, emerging in men in their late teens and early 20s, and a decade later in women, according to the World Health Organization.