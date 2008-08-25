Woods yet to rule out Dubai Desert classic

DUBAI (Reuters)-- Tiger Woods has not ruled himself out of defending his Dubai Desert classic title in late January despite needing time to recover after reconstructive knee surgery.

The American world number one decided to have surgery on his left knee for a fourth time after winning the U.S. Open in mid-June, ending his 2008 PGA Tour campaign.""I don't know my schedule for next year...I will be hitting golf balls at the beginning of the year,"" Woods said at a news conference in the Gulf Arab emirate of Dubai on Monday.Speaking at the launch of a four-billion-dirham ($1.09-billion) golf project Woods designed in Dubai, the winner of 14 major titles said the injury was ""frustrating"" but he did not rule himself out from the desert event which begins on January 27.""I don't how my knee will heal,"" he added.Woods underwent an anterior cruciate ligament reconstruction of his left knee in June. He had torn his knee ligament after last year's British Open at Carnoustie while running.