Swiss media praise Beijing Olympic Games

GENEVA (Xinhua)-- Swiss media have highly praised the organization work of the Beijing Olympic Games, saying the Games presented a modern and high-efficient China to the world.

The success of the Games deepened the world's impression of "" brand China"", and Chinese enterprises will benefit the most, said Swiss news agency ATS.Like the 2001 entry into the World Trade Organization, the Beijing Olympics ""are another milepost in China's transformation into an efficient, market-oriented and financially sophisticated economy,"" ATS quoted Daniel Chui, head of investor communications at JF Asset Management, as saying.Meanwhile, the official Swissinfo news website also highlighted the achievements of the Beijing Olympic Games.The Games will be remembered for several record-breaking performances, a highlight of which was United States swimmer Michael Phelps's collection of eight gold medals, Swissinfo said in a report from Beijing.Also lauded was Jamaican Usain Bolt who broke records and claimed gold in the 100 and 200 meter events and the 4x100 meter relay, it said.China topped the gold medal table with 51 gold medals, compared with the 36 gained by the United States. China also gained 100 medals overall but was overtaken by the 110 medals amassed by the U. S., the report added.