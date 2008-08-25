Thaksin still focused on Man City

MANCHESTER (BBC)--Manchester City owner Thaksin Shinawatra has no intentions of selling up and remains committed to the club.

Thaksin flew to Britain last week instead of returning home to face court charges and doubts have been raised over the extent of his financial power. However, City's executive chairman Garry Cook says the former Thai prime minister is not looking for a way out.""This is his love, and he wants to show people he is committed,"" Cook told BBC Radio Manchester.""I asked the question as well as everyone else - 'is the club for sale?' and he is quite adamant this club is not for sale and he is here for the long haul. ""I asked 'why did you buy it?'. He said he bought it because there is a 10-year plan.""Thaksin and members of his family were in the stands to watch City's 3-0 home win over West Ham on Sunday - a day after Cook had revealed that Thaksin had offered to resign from the club's board.Cook previously stated: ""Dr Thaksin is embarrassed about the indignity brought on all the entities - the club, the Premier League - he never intended this.""He has said to me, 'if you need me to resign from the football club as a director because it would serve the needs of the Premier League, then I'm fine with that as long as that doesn't change any other thing'.""It is not clear what the board's exact response to Thaksin's offer was. The Premier League has indicated it may ask Thaksin to take its 'fit and proper person test' to see if he can own a club.""I think there is a very loose term about what is 'fit and proper',"" said Cook.