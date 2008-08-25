Tehran to commemorate Palestine’s Mahmoud Darwish

TEHRAN -- A commemoration ceremony of Mahmoud Darwish, whose poetry gave voice to Palestinians’ hopes and dreams, will be held here at the Palestine Museum of Contemporary Art (PMCA) on September 17.

“The details have not decided upon yet but it is certain that the museum will hold a commemoration ceremony for Darwish,” the curator of PMCA Mahbubeh Palangi mentioned.Darwish, aged 67, died on August 9 in Houston, Texas due to complications following heart surgery. The Palestinian Authority held a state funeral for him in the West Bank, the first since Yasir Arafat died in 2004.She also said that artworks in the storehouse of the museum, including those created by Palestinian artists, will also be displayed on the sidelines of the ceremony during an exhibit, which will probably run for two weeks.Iranian academics, literary critics and Palestinian poets will honor the Palestinian national poet Darwish through various lectures and poetry readings, the Iranian Academy of Arts secretary Bahman Namvar-Motlaq told ISNA.The Palestine ambassador to Iran Salah al-Zawawi will attend the commemoration ceremony, he added.“Darwish was the exile’s poet who depicted the Palestinian resistance in his work, which has had a great impact on the Palestinians and the society,” he said.Darwish is widely seen as one of the greatest contemporary Arab poets, and much of his writings have been translated into at least twenty other languages.He won numerous awards for his literary works. In his work, he showed a powerful affection for his lost Palestinian homeland, described it as the Eden lost, another birth and resurrection, and complained bitterly about the Palestinian people’s dispossession and exile.Photo: Palestinian poet and journalist Mahmoud Darwish listens to music during his poetry show on July 15, 2007 in Haifa. Darwish, seen as a symbol of Palestinian nationalism, made his first appearance in Haifa on Sunday since his self-imposed exile from the city, where he lived until 1971.