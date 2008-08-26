Hunger of hunger

Why have today’s food if tomorrow we will miss hunger? -- Antonia, a woman from La Oroya, Peru wonders while her children play in the middle of a poisoned dust cloud. The earth, this piece of planet, is getting more and more malnourished and dirty, and the sky, to accompany it, moves slowly and is ash-colored.

The workers from Peru’s Doe Run Co. know that the big factory chimney pollutes the air, drowns the pastures, and makes the soil sick. They know the wind, when it blows, leaves lead seeds in our lungs and causes irreversible fissures in our body and soul. And, for some time now, they have known that from the 788 children under the age of seven who were examined by the Ministry of Health, only one was not contaminated. The rest carries within an amount of lead three times higher than the ten micrograms per blood deciliter which constitute the tolerable limit for the human organism.According to studies carried out by the WHO, 120 million people in the world are excessively exposed to lead and 99% of them live in developing countries. The metallurgical complex, which belongs to the most important producer from North America, employs 4,000 workers and delivers 1,000 tons of lead and other pollutants, such as arsenic, cadmium, and sulphur dioxide, into the environment daily, making it the fifth most contaminated city on the planet.In her article “Lead children”, Argentine journalist Marina Walker Guevara precisely describes the dilemma of the inhabitants of a city where nobody -- for fear of unemployment -- dares to wonder about “the gasses” and where everyone thinks that, eventually, this uneasiness will become routine. The union itself defends the company when the Peruvians accuse it of poisoning their blood and labels the workers denouncing symptoms of contamination as “traitors”.Defending what is ours sometimes makes us fierce, most of all when what is ours is so little that even our own bones -- Vallejo would say -- seem to be someone else’s. Last December, during a strike with road blocks promoted by the metallurgical union --not against the company but trying to protect their members’ jobs -- two elderly people died when they got caught in the city’s Central Highway for two days.Despite the pressure, in April 2008, an independent auditor of German origin suspended the environmental certificate of the Peruvian office of Doe Run Co., and even though this suspension does not imply they must stop working, it is a formal indicator that shows that the company does not comply with the environmental protection regulations currently in force.The same company is, at the same time, both the inhabitants’ only means of sustenance and what causes the workers’ children to eat less and less. Not because of the reduction of their salaries but because the lead they swallow and breathe settles in their stomachs and little by little steals their hunger away. And hunger, after all, is also a wish, a necessary and renewable wish; its absence, not its satisfaction, destroys like a heart-rending, constant presence.The increase in the production ulcers the skies for them, but its fall makes the bread on their table vanish. In the final crossroad, misery does not admit dignities, and between today’s sorrow and tomorrow’s definite sadness, in La Oroya nobody knows which tears to keep