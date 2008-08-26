UN chief congratulates China for successful Olympic

NEW YORK (Xinhua)--UN Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon on Monday congratulated the government and people of China for hosting a successful Olympic Games in Beijing. ""The secretary-general congratulates the government and people of China on their unprecedented effort and success in hosting the historic Olympic Games in Beijing,"" Ban said in a statement issued by his press office. ""China can be proud of hosting a spectacular Olympiad, which brought together athletes and people from all over the world in celebration of the Olympic spirit, cooperation and goodwill,"" he said. ""The 2008 summer games provided an important opportunity for the promotion of international peace and harmony through deepened dialogue and mutual understanding within the international community,"" the secretary-general added.