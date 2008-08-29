Kazakhstan marks adoption of new constitution

TEHRAN – Today the Republic of Kazakhstan celebrates the 13th year of writing new constitution. The new Constitution was adopted on August 30, 1995 and a majority of the Kazakhs endorsed it.

In a news conference on Thursday, Kazakhstan’s ambassador to Tehran, Yerik Utembayev, elaborated on the pros and cons of the constitution.The Following is an excerpt of the interview:To draft the constitution a number of European, Asian, Northern, and Southern American constitutions were studied.All these countries’ constitutions were studied to draw up a modern and efficient constitution to promote the people’s social welfare and institutionalize democracy in the country.On the path to democratization process, all the three branches of government – legislative, executive and judicial powers – act independently.New democratic institutions have also been established and capital punishment abolished.Currently, more than 5000 NGOs are active in the country, which are supported financially and politically by the government.To observe human rights a new human rights commission has been established which works under the direct supervision of the president.Accordingly, a competitive economy was introduced and free education was guaranteed. An efficient social security system was established with free access to medical services.Due to the implementation of such policies the country has experienced a high economic growth – 9 to 10 percent - over the last decade and succeeded to attract more than 50 billion dollars in foreign investment.The per capita income has reached 7,000 dollars and the country has an extra fund of 30 billion dollars.In a joint session of the Senate and House of Representatives on May 16, 2007, the country’s President Nursultan Nazarbayev announced the new changes to the constitution and the transfer of part of his powers to parliament.Now, the ministers should answer to the parliament and this has led to more transparency and better performance of duties in the country.Based on the new changes, the Senate appoints the national bank governor and therefore he is independent in making decisions and only answer to lawmakers.Likewise, the prime minister is named after negotiations with political parties and an endorsement by parliament.According to the new constitutional changes, the presidential term has been reduced from 7 years to 4 years.Through delegating part of its legal powers to parliament the president has proved his foresightedness and his commitment to democracy.All these measures will facilitate the path to a more socially, economically and politically developed Kazakhstan