‘UNSC suffers from serious shortcomings'

--Iran's Deputy Ambassador to the United Nations says the UN Security Council needs restructuring as it suffers from major shortcomings.

Addressing the UNSC session on Wednesday, Mehdi Danesh Yazdi said that the UNSC needed 'fundamental changes' in certain areas including working methods, structure and decision-making procedure.Danesh Yazdi said the UNSC has engaged in issues outside its domain, including interfering in the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) affairs.A concrete example of the Security Council's interference in the IAEA affairs, he said, was engaging in Iran's nuclear program and imposing three rounds of sanctions proposed by P5+1 - the five permanent members of the Council, plus Germany.""In a politically-motivated action planned by certain UNSC permanent members over the past 30 months, the Security Council has taken illegal, unnecessary, and unjustifiable actions against Iran's nuclear program,"" he said.Danesh Yazdi added Iran's determination to assert its right to peaceful nuclear technology has been the reason behind the UNSC actions against the country.The West accuses Iran, a signatory to the nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT,) of following a covert military nuclear program.Tehran enriches uranium-235 to a level of 3.7 percent - a rate consistent with the construction of a nuclear power plant. Nuclear arms production requires an enrichment level of above 90 percent.The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), which conducts extensive inspections of Iranian nuclear sites, has confirmed the country's non-diversion of nuclear material. (Source: Press TV)