Russia to put arms near anti-missile sites in Poland: lawmaker

MOSCOW (AFP) -- Russia will deploy high-precision weapons near Poland, following a U.S. missile defense deal signed in Warsaw last month to host an anti-missile shield on Polish soil, a senior Russian lawmaker said Thursday.

“We have new weapons types” that will be “installed near regions in Poland” where Washington plans to base 10 interceptor missiles, said Viktor Zavarzin, head of the defense committee for Russia's Duma, or lower house of parliament.“We're working on this file,” he added, without offering specifics on the types of weapons or when they would be deployed.Russia is deeply unhappy about the agreement reached by Washington and Warsaw to site part of an anti-missile shield in Poland. The U.S. also plans to add a radar facility in the Czech Republic.Moscow has warned that signing the U.S.-Poland missile deal would fuel a new arms race in Europe and beyond.A senior Russian military official said in August that Poland was now a “priority” target for possible strikes against the shield.