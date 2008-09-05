TEHRAN – Tehran reacted strongly to claims by the French president about the nature of Iran’s nuclear activities, insisting that “nuclear weapon has no place in Iran’s defense doctrine.”

The statement by Iran came as Nicolas Sarkozy urged Iran on Thursday to freeze its nuclear activities and said “Iran has taken a grave risk in try to access nuclear weapons.”Iran responded that such remarks by French leader will not undermine the nations’ demands for a complete nuclear disarmament in the world.“The statement of the French president will no hinder a public demand by nations for a complete nuclear disarmament in the world,” Iran’s Foreign Ministry spokesman Hassan Qashqavi explained in the statement.France is among the five permanent members of the UN Security Council which is armed with nuclear arms. The country also helped Israel to build nuclear weapons.""The Islamic Republic of Iran has always, along with other nations, wanted a nuclear disarmament of all countries with nuclear weapons and a destruction of their arsenals,"" Qashqavi added.In his press conference with the Syrian President Bashar al-Asad in Damascus on Thursday Sarkozy also warned Iran of a possible attack by Israel. He said, “The question is not whether it would be legitimate, wise or not. The question is what will we do at that moment?”There has been a wave of propaganda campaign in Western media on a possible Israeli attack against Iran.Iranian officials have cautioned that such an attack would evoke a crushing response from Iran and no invaders will survive.Iran has signed the non-proliferation regime (NPT) and is legally allowed to develop nuclear technology for civilian purposes.Iran’s nuclear activities are also closely monitored by the cameras installed by the UN nuclear watchdog, the International Atomic Energy Agency