KIEV (AP) -- Ukraine's president called for a new governing coalition and threatened fresh elections, accusing his rival prime minister and opposition parties of attempting a ""constitutional coup.""

Viktor Yushchenko's statement, broadcast live on national television, came as the coalition hovered on the brink of collapse after the president's allies in parliament walked out of the alliance late Tuesday.Some political observers disputed Yushchenko's call, saying he had no formal authority to push for a new coalition. Prime Minister Yulia Tymoshenko also signaled she would not give in.Yushchenko and Tymoshenko, likely rivals in 2010 presidential elections, have been engaged in a tug-of-war ever since Tymoshenko returned as prime minister late last year.Ukrainian politics have long been marked by bitter feuding between rivals and even allies. But this latest crisis comes as the country faces growing uncertainty in its ties with Moscow after Ukraine condemned Russia's war with Georgia last month.Some Ukrainians are concerned that the Kremlin might seek to squeeze this strategically located ex-Soviet republic, whose pipelines carry Russian gas to Western consumers and whose Black Sea port hosts a key Russian naval base.The crisis comes on the eve of a visit by U.S. Vice President Dick Cheney, who is expected to express Washington's support for Ukraine's Western-leaning government.The Tuesday night walkout came after lawmakers loyal to the prime minister sided with opposition parties to pass a law weakening presidential powers and boosting those of the prime minister.""Yesterday, a political and constitutional coup began in parliament,"" Yushchenko said, adding that he would veto that law.He ordered lawmakers to form a new coalition and threatened to call early elections if no coalition is formed on time.Under Ukrainian law, a parliament has 30 days to form a new coalition after one is dissolved, and another month to put together a Cabinet. Until then, the previous government continues its work.Tymoshenko made it clear she would not give up easily. ""Bloc Yulia Tymoshenko declares that there is no alternative to the democratic coalition,"" her party said on its Web site.