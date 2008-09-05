Sales at PC World slipped by 12% in the 16 weeks to August 23. Across the group, like-for-like sales fell 7% with sales at Currys and Currys Digital - its electrical chain in the UK - also down 7%.

DSG's Elkjøp stores in Scandinavia posted a 4% fall while southern Europe - Italy, Spain and Greece - suffered a 12% drop. Total sales, including new stores, were up 4%, benefiting from a strengthening euro.""We are not expecting a quick recovery,"" said DSG's chief executive, John Browett. ""From what we can see from customers they are taking to heart the credit crunch and therefore I think it's going to be quite a while before we'll see anything from the market which helps us. Certainly we don't see any recovery this year or next year.""Shares in DSG dropped more than 6% on the news but later recovered. They have lost two-thirds of their value over the past year. ""Overall this is a pretty dire trading update that highlights how tough things are out there, and ahead of the peak Christmas trading season,"" said Matthew McEachran, analyst at Kaupthing.Pali International's Nick Bubb forecast DSG would make a first-half loss. The figures were worse than the 4-8% fall predicted by the City. UBS had penciled in a 4.5% fall in the UK, the basis of its £115m pretax profit forecast for the year, already below the £120-£130m consensus forecast in the City. Gross profit margins worsened by 0.75% on the year.Browett launched a strategic review in May, pledging to ""transform the DNA"" of the group. DSG has slashed costs by £50m and plans further savings of £25m this year.The company is refitting its PC World and Currys stores in Britain and retraining 20,000 staff by Christmas. It also plans to bring to the UK a new large-store format of 50,000 square feet, which has proved successful abroad. In Italy, it is closing loss-making stores and trialing new formats for PC City within UniEuro stores.Freddie George, of broker Seymour Pierce, described the decline at PC World as ""alarming"" and reiterated his ""sell"" recommendation on the shares. He said he would downgrade his profit forecast of £155m. ""Poor results from the Italian operation and PC City in Spain confirm to us that the company is having difficulty selling these operations,"" he said.""From our visit to see the new PC World format at Enfield it is clear that there are no easy answers on strategy for the UK business - PC World and Currys."" He noted that in the new format at Enfield, which will be rolled out to the rest of the chain, the company has substantially increased the TV ranges and introduced cameras and music systems, thereby increasing the overlap with Currys.Philip Dorgan, of Panmure Gordon, said he thought profits would fall for the next two years.(Source: Guardian)