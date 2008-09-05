Iran's soccer coach Ali Daei has declared that the Iranian squad will not lose to Saudi Arabia in the capital Riyadh.

The Iranian national soccer team will take on Saudi Arabia today as part of the Asian qualifying round for the 2010 South Africa World Cup.“The current group of players is the best in Iranian football, they are highly motivated, ambitious, and their only aim is the success of the national team,” he told reporters upon his arrival in Riyadh on Thursday.“Saudi Arabia is our traditional opponent, with good players and team composition, but we have prepared ourselves well for this encounter,” he added.Daei pointed out that he had a decent squad capable of going all the way.Iran is scheduled to compete against Saudi Arabia, North Korea, the UAE and South Korea in Group B of the final Asian qualifying round.(Source: Press TV)