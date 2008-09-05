NEW YORK (AFP) -- For Roger Federer to win his fifth U.S. Open title in a row, the Swiss second seed must prove he still has what it takes to beat Novak Djokovic, this time in a semi-final rematch of last year's final.

Twelve-time Grand Slam winner Federer and Serbian third seed Djokovic, the reigning Australian Open champion, advanced to a Saturday semi-final replay of their 2007 title showdown with impressive quarter-final triumphs Thursday.Federer advanced to his 18th consecutive Grand Slam semi-final and stretched his U.S. Open win streak to 32 matches by defeating 130th-ranked qualifier Gilles Muller 7-6 (7/5), 6-4, 7-6 (7/5) to end the Luxembourg left-hander's dream run.“I'm happy to keep the semi-final streak alive. That's a huge streak for a long time,” Federer said. “I'm really happy with my mindset going into the semi-finals. I'm happy to take it to the final four one more time.”Federer, who last missed a Slam semi-final at the 2004 French Open, has a 6-2 career record against Djokovic, including a 7-6 (7/4), 7-6 (7/2), 6-4 victory in last year's final.“He's an absolute favorite in that match,” Djokovic said. “I lost to him last year. For him it's a big challenge to go back to number one. For sure it's going to be a great match.”Djokovic eliminated U.S. eighth seed Andy Roddick 6-2, 6-3, 3-6, 7-6 (7/5) in Thursday's other Arthur Ashe Stadium quarter-final, the Serbian spurred on by Roddick's jokes to the crowd two nights earlier about Djokovic claiming several injuries.“Andy said I have 16 injuries. Obviously I don't,” Djokovic said, drawing boos from a crowd dominated by Roddick supporters.“Like it or not, it's like that. They are already against me because they think I'm faking everything. That was not nice to say in front of this crowd that I have 16 injuries and I'm faking it.”It will be the first healthy meeting of Federer and Djokovic since last year at Flushing Meadows.Djokovic beat Federer in straight sets in the Australian Open semi-finals on the way to his first Slam title, but Federer said he was ill, and Djokovic retired against Federer in an April semi-final on Monte Carlo clay.Saturday's other semi-final will send British sixth seed Andy Murray against Spanish world number one Rafael Nadal, who seeks his third Slam crown in a row after beating Federer in the French Open and Wimbledon finals.“Hopefully I can take it one more step than I did at the French Open and Wimbledon,” Federer said.The Swiss ruled the rankings for 237 weeks until last month, when Nadal ended his reign before capturing singles gold at the Beijing Olympics.“You could see why he was number one,” Muller said. “Every time the score was tight he came up with the better shot.”Federer won the only break of the match in the ninth game of the second set on a forehand winner. Muller denied Federer on three break points in the third set on the way to a tie-break, then grabbed a 4-1 edge before Federer rallied.“I'm happy I was able to come back and pull it out because it looked like it was going to go four,” Federer said. “When you are down you try to fight and that's what I tried to do out there.”Muller, who twice rallied to win here after losing the first two sets, upset Russian fifth seed Nikolay Davydenko in the fourth round to become the second qualifier in the U.S. Open final eight after France's Nicolas Escude in 1999.“A lot of people think I should be happy but I'm disappointed because I feel like I had my chances and I didn't take advantage of them,” Muller said.Djokovic made the most of his chances to down Roddick, who was two points from forcing a fifth set until he double faulted twice to give the Serbian his only break point of the set, which Djokovic converted on a backhand lob winner.“I doubled twice but I don't feel like they were super-tight doubles. I just missed them. I'd probably go for them again. That's what got me back in the match.”Each man held once more to set up the tie-breaker, which went to 5-5 before Roddick netted a backhand volley to give Djokovic match point. The Serbian smacked a service winner and Roddick wass done after two hours and 34 minutes.Djokovic broke Roddick in four of his first eight service games, providing the margin for claiming the first two sets, but Roddick held serve his next nine chances to set up the fourth-set drama.“There's not a whole lot of regret about how I played those last two sets,” Roddick said. “I dug myself a hole and I gave myself a chance to get out of it but it was too little too late.”Roddick's fifth loss in seven U.S. Open quarter-finals ensured American men would equal their longest Slam title drought at 21 events, matching a five-year hex that the late Arthur Ashe ended by winning the 1968 Wimbledon title.