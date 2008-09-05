TEHRAN – Iranian President Mahmud Ahmadinejad submitted a bill to the Majlis (parliament) for boosting joint ventures by member countries of the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO).

According to Mehr News Agency, the cabinet has passed the bill in a bid to promote economic and trade cooperation between ECO member states and prepare suitable grounds for mutual investments.The Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) is an intergovernmental international organization involving seven Asian and three European nations. It provides a platform to discuss ways to improve development and promote trade, and investment opportunities. The nations involved are Afghanistan, Azerbaijan, Iran, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Pakistan, Tajikistan, Turkey, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan