TEHRAN -- Iran plans to hold a conference on the Persian and Arabic languages at its Headquarters in Paris in December, Iranian Ambassador and Permanent Delegate of the Islamic Republic of Iran to UNESCO Mohammadreza Majidi told ISNA.

On 16 May 2007, the United Nations General Assembly proclaimed 2008 to be the International Year of Languages.The conference will focus on the relationship between the Persian and Arabic languages and their role in the Middle East, he mentioned.“The Arabic and Persian languages are the most frequently used languages of the Islamic world and we are inviting Arab and Iranian scholars to take part in the event,” he added.UNESCO invites all of its partners to increase their own activities to promote and protect all languages, particularly endangered languages, both in individual and collective contexts.UNESCO celebrated the Persian poet Abu Abdullah Jafar ibn Mohammad Rudaki in June 2008