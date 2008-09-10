Japan PM hopefuls poised for race

TOKYO (BBC) -- The race to succeed Yasuo Fukuda as prime minister of Japan is getting under way, following his shock resignation last week.

Candidates have 12 days to convince the ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) that they should be the party leader.The party will choose from the eligible candidates on 22 September.The LDP's strength in parliament means the chosen person is all but guaranteed to become the next prime minister, says our Tokyo correspondent.Candidates wishing to compete for party, and possibly country, leadership have until Wednesday to secure the necessary 20 backers from among members of parliament.The BBC's Chris Hogg in Tokyo says how many have managed to do so will probably not become clear until shortly before the deadline.The current front runner is staunch-conservative Taro Aso, who favors increasing public spending to try to stimulate the economy.He has remained popular with the electorate despite the LDP's declining polling figures.But Aso faces challenges from at least four other candidates, including economics minister Kaoru Yosano, who advocates tax rises to address Japan's huge public debt.Yuriko Koike, a former defense minister, will be the first woman to bid for the post of prime minister if she can persuade enough MPs to back her candidacy.The candidates will hold debates and hustings in the days after the deadline, culminating in a selection meeting on 22 September.BBC correspondent says the likely extensive media coverage of the process will be a cause of frustration for opposition parties.They fear the LDP will call a snap general election soon after announcing its choice, he says, making the most of any bounce in popularity achieved by its new leaderFukuda announced his resignation on Monday, blaming obstruction from the opposition, which controls the upper house of parliament.He spent less than a year in office, during which time his government was deeply unpopular and was dogged by problems with lost pension records, a controversial healthcare scheme and a sliding economy.Japan's next general election must be held no later than September 2009.