Australia LNG industry wants CO2 scheme compensation

PERTH (Reuters) - Australia’s A$20 billion liquefied natural gas (LNG) industry has urged the government to create a new category for the sector that would allow LNG exporters to be compensated during the initial stages of a carbon trading scheme.

The Australian Petroleum Production and Exploration Association (APPEA) has asked the government to create a new “Clean Global Contributors” category in the emissions trading scheme, which will be compensated by the government during the initial stages of the proposed emissions trading regime.In seeking special treatment, Australia’s top oil and gas industry body APPEA said LNG played a crucial role in the global move towards cutting greenhouse gas emissions and that exporters of LNG, a low-emission fuel, should not be penalised for the emissions produced with preparing gas for export.“Every extra ton of cooled gas that the LNG industry can export to China will help avoid global greenhouse emissions of up to 6.8 tons in net terms,” APPEA Chief Executive Belinda Robinson said in a statement.“That’s why the growth of the LNG industry is so important -- because clean-burning natural gas provides a vital stepping-stone on the path to low-emissions economies.”Australia’s LNG exporters, led by Woodside Petroleum Ltd and Chevron Corp, have been lobbying the government vigorously on the emissions trading scheme, after the government’s discussion paper in July did not include them in the category of groups that would receive free permits as the scheme was phased in.Woodside said in August that if the emissions trading scheme proposed was enacted in its current planned form, its giant Browse LNG project would be worst hit due to the high carbon dioxide content of its gas.Credit Suisse said in a research note in August that under a guideline carbon price of A$20 a ton, one ton of LNG would incur a carbon cost of between A$11-A$17.