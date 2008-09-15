Precious stones industrial parks to be established

TEHRAN – Iran’s cabinet gave the nod to the establishment of precious stones industrial parks in Isfahan Province and the Khorasan region.

Mehr News Agency quoted the public relations office of the Iran Geological Survey Organization as saying that the plan is in its preliminary stages.Although Iran has mines containing most of the known precious stones, but few have been exploited, said Mr. Shahsavari of the Ministry of Industries and Mines.The development of this young industry will contribute to the country’s growth as well as create jobs, he added