Interior minister: IRGC has brought tranquility, pride to nation

TEHRAN (IRNA) -- Minister of Interior Ali Kordan said on Tuesday that the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) as a big asset for Islamic Revolution has brought tranquility and national pride for the country.

In an exclusive interview with IRNA, he said that IRGC has roots in aspirations of the Islamic Revolution and was founded under direct decree of the late Imam Khomeini to safeguard the achievements of the Islamic Revolution.IRGC spares no efforts to serve nation, he underlined.'Great performance of the IRGC during the Sacred Defense Era, demonstrated the faith and unity of our nation in fight against U.S. crimes and other big powers,"" he pointed out.IRGC has left a remarkable record in defending the country's territorial integrity, underlined the interior minister.