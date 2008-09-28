Alpharma rejects sweetened bid  

Alpharma Inc. rejected King Pharmaceuticals Inc.'s sweetened $1.6 billion acquisition bid and urged shareholders not to support King's tender offer because other companies may be interested in acquiring Alpharma at a higher price.

Alpharma Chief Executive Dean Mitchell disclosed Friday the drug maker has received a ""written preliminary indication of interest"" above King's $37-a-share offer from an unidentified company.Shares of Alpharma, the Bridgewater, N.J., maker of pain drugs Kadian and Flector, closed Friday at $37.25, up 67 cents, in New York Stock Exchange composite trading.""We have a range of companies who are interested: European, U.S. and Japanese companies, and ranging from Big Pharma to midcap Pharma,"" Mr. Mitchell said in an interview. He declined to identify them by name.""We have other parties who are in very early stages of the process,"" he added. ""It's our intention we will try and close a deal above 37[dollars per share], but there's no guarantee, particularly in this M&A world and uncertain economic environment.""King stressed in its response that its offer is the only outstanding one, adding that ""given the uncertainty in the financial markets, we believe it is in the best interests of Alpharma stockholders to consummate our transaction as quickly as possible.""Alpharma has entered into confidentiality agreements with ""a number"" of parties who have begun due diligence. Alpharma's exploration of other alternatives began after King made its initial offer in August. Mr. Mitchell declined to specify how long the auction process might take, but he said the company was moving as rapidly as possible.King, the Bristol, Tenn., maker of Skelaxin muscle relaxant and other drugs, initially proposed to acquire Alpharma for $33 a share in August. It raised the bid to $37 about two weeks ago and said it would take the offer directly to Alpharma shareholders in the form of a tender offer, and possibly move to unseat Alpharma board members with its own nominees.King has been invited to participate in the auction process, and Alpharma said it has assured King that it would be treated equally with other participants. ""We'd be more than happy to have them at the party,"" Mr. Mitchell said.Two weeks ago, King Chairman and Chief Executive Brian Markison said his company was committed to completing the transaction and remains willing to work cooperatively with Alpharma. King's tender offer is set to expire Oct. 10.(Source: WSJ)