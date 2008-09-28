KB Home 3Q loss widens as housing slump drags on

LOS ANGELES (AP) -- KB Home, one of the nation's largest home builders, said Friday its third-quarter loss quadrupled from the year-ago period, missing Wall Street's expectations as revenue plunged by 56 percent amid falling sales and home prices.

Chief Executive Jeffrey Mezger said weak demand for new homes — half of the company's homebuyers backed out of their contracts in the quarter — and falling home values don't appear likely to improve significantly in the near term. He also blamed rising foreclosures and tight lending standards for the company's poor results.""These difficult conditions have now been exacerbated by the recent, unprecedented turmoil in financial and credit markets,"" said Mezger.And the Bush administration's proposed $700 billion bailout of the financial industry, he said, ""provides no direct relief for housing.""The Los Angeles-based company reported a net loss of $144.7 million, or $1.87 a share, for the three months ended Aug. 31. Those results paled compared to the loss of $35.6 million, or 46 cents a share, in the same period last year, when KB Home recorded a generous gain from the sale of its French operations.But without those gains, the year-ago losses totaled a whopping $478.6 million, or $6.19 a share.The latest results included pretax charges of $82.2 million to write down the value of inventory and joint ventures. Revenue fell to $681.6 million from $1.54 billion, as continued deterioration in new home demand and pricing, excessive inventories and less mortgage availability hurt sales across most markets.Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters had predicted a loss of $1.22 per share on revenue of $734.7 million.Congress and the White House were working Friday to hammer out the details of a proposed $700 billion bailout of the nation's financial sector and restart the flow of credit that threatens to cause a widespread financial meltdown.KB Home, which builds homes to order and has operations in nine states, was ranked the fifth-largest homebuilder last year by Builder magazine.KB delivered 2,788 homes during the quarter — half the number in the year-ago quarter — at an average selling price of $239,700, down 10 percent.Net orders for new homes totaled 1,329, down 66 percent. The decline was due in part to KB scaling back sales incentives, discounts and discontinuing some types of floor plans.KB's backlog of homes under contract but not built fell by 60 percent versus the year-ago period. As of Aug. 31, the figure stood at 4,774.During the quarter, KB Home stepped up a rollout of smaller and more affordably priced housing models in a bid to lure first-time buyers and compete against bargain-priced foreclosed homes on the market.""Our houses were too big, included too many costly features and as a result were too expensive for our core customer,"" Mezger said. In inland regions of Southern California, for example, the company has switched from building 3,400 square-foot homes that sold for $450,000 to the new line of homes, which start at 1,230 square feet and sell for around $200,000, Mezger said.""We are seeing more than two sales per week in the communities where we have introduced these new plans,"" he said. The company said the new product line won't have a material impact on its sales rates this year.KB Home ended the quarter with $942.5 million in cash, an increase of 46 percent from a year ago.""With more than $1.5 billion in liquidity, we are well-positioned to weather this prolonged downturn and to take advantage of investment opportunities as they arise,"" Mezger said.KB Home's financial results were released a day after the Commerce Department reported that new home sales slowed from July to August to the slowest pace in 17 years.New homes sales fell by 11.5 percent to a seasonally adjusted annual sales rate of 460,000 units. The median price of a new home fell 5.5 percent to $221,900.The slowdown in sales didn't help relieve a persistent thorn in builders' side — the glut of unsold homes on the market that's been helping to dampen home prices.The supply of unsold new homes on rose in August to 10.9 months, up from 10.3 months in July.On Tuesday, Miami-based builder Lennar Corp. reported that it narrowed its third-quarter loss, but saw revenue plunge by more than 50 percent. Management said it does not expect the housing market to improve ""for some time to come."" KB Home's shares closed up 40 cents, or 1.9 percent, to $21.56.